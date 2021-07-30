ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings, virus

  • In Tokyo, Panasonic was down 0.52 percent at 1,343 yen on profit-taking after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit
AFP 30 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade, with investors watching corporate earnings and surging coronavirus cases in Japan.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.58 percent or 161.40 points at 27,621.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.31 percent or 5.88 points to 1,921.55.

"Even though sound gains on Wall Street are providing some support, the market is weighed down by worries over the expansion in new virus cases in Japan," Okasan Online Securities said.

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

Japan's government is expected to expand a virus state of emergency from Tokyo and the southern Okinawa region to several other areas, and extend the period to the end of August.

On Thursday, daily infections nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, Japanese media said, with Tokyo reporting a record 3,865 cases.

Traders' eyes are also on corporate earnings reports being released this week, analysts added.

The dollar fetched 109.44 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.48 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, Panasonic was down 0.52 percent at 1,343 yen on profit-taking after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 4.89 percent to 24,725 yen, also on profit-taking, after it raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

But electronic components maker Murata was up 1.04 percent at 9,195 yen after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.4 percent at 35,084.53.

Yen Nikkei Okasan Online Securities Tokyo stocks opened lower

Tokyo stocks open lower with eyes on earnings, virus

Pakistan reports 86 deaths, 4,537 Covid infections in a single day as fourth wave takes toll

Taxmen deputed at big retail outlets to monitor sales

Proposed auto policy: Tarin directs broad-based consultations with key stakeholders

ADB identifies challenges to Public Private Partnership framework

Dr Ishrat resigns?

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

NSA Moeed meets US counterpart, agrees to keep momentum in Pak-US ties

Govt to ban public sector, education, malls for unvaccinated

Various economic sectors: BoI inks 2-year MoU with Bahrain's EDB

Wheat import exempted from PPRA rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters