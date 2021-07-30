ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
PSX ends flat: BRIndex100 sees downtick

Recorder Report 30 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday remained under pressure due to lack of positive triggers and investor concerns over the fourth wave of Covid-19.

BRIndex100 lost 13.07 points or 0.26 percent to close at 5,086.84 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,104.21 points and intraday low of 5,038.20 points. Volumes stood at 323.351 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 153.18 points or 0.59 percent to close at 25,637.93 points with a turnover of 239.042 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 47,312.33 points, down 5.70 points or 0.01 percent. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter slightly increased to 376.447 million shares as compared to 365.776 million shares traded Wednesday.

PSX remains under pressure: BRIndex100 tumbles

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.986 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 11 billion to Rs 8.268 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 243 closed in negative and 145 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 50.152 million shares however lost Rs 0.15 to close at Rs 3.42 followed by Byco Petroleum that gained Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 9.99 with 47.105 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 50.00 and Rs 39.99 respectively to close at Rs 10,000.00 and Rs 899.99 while Gatron Industries and Blessed Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 42.22 and Rs 38.55 respectively to close at Rs 520.78 and Rs 475.45.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 29.79 points or 0.3 percent to close at 9,834.00 points with total turnover of 7.960 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 2.36 points or 0.03 percent to close at 7,207.02 points with 14.255 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 44.5 points or 0.48 percent to close at 9,274.42 points with 15.153 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 18.02 points or 0.32 percent to close at 5,564.71 points with 11.298 million shares.

PSX stays bullish: BRIndex100 keeps rising

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,953.78 points, down 3.36 points or 0.08 percent with 17.491 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index decreased by 6.52 points or 0.14 percent to close at 4,600.65 points with 104.036 million shares. Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that lack of positive triggers and concerns over the fourth wave of Covid-19 brought the KSE-100 Index down to a low of 46,955 points. However, after a full recovery, the equity market closed flat at 47,312 level.

Selling pressure was witnessed across the board. Refineries came in the limelight where NRL (up 1.6 percent) and ATRL (up 2.8 percent) gained on the back of news regarding the refinery policy re-surfacing. Traded volume stood at 376 million shares with WTL (down 4.2 percent), BYCO (up 0.9 percent), UNITY (down 0.7 percent), FFBL (up 0.8 percent), and HUMNL (down 1.7 percent) being the highest contributors to volume.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

