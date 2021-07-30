PSX ends flat: BRIndex100 sees downtick

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday remained under pressure due to lack of positive triggers and investor concerns over the fourth wave of Covid-19.

BRIndex100 lost 13.07 points or 0.26 percent to close at 5,086.84 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,104.21 points and intraday low of 5,038.20 points. Volumes stood at 323.351 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 153.18 points or 0.59 percent to close at 25,637.93 points with a turnover of 239.042 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 47,312.33 points, down 5.70 points or 0.01 percent. Daily trading volumes on the ready counter slightly increased to 376.447 million shares as compared to 365.776 million shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors also remained net sellers of shares worth $1.986 million. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 11 billion to Rs 8.268 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 243 closed in negative and 145 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 50.152 million shares however lost Rs 0.15 to close at Rs 3.42 followed by Byco Petroleum that gained Rs 0.09 to close at Rs 9.99 with 47.105 million shares. Rafhan Maize and Sapphire Fiber were the top gainers increasing by Rs 50.00 and Rs 39.99 respectively to close at Rs 10,000.00 and Rs 899.99 while Gatron Industries and Blessed Textile were the top losers declining by Rs 42.22 and Rs 38.55 respectively to close at Rs 520.78 and Rs 475.45.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 29.79 points or 0.3 percent to close at 9,834.00 points with total turnover of 7.960 million shares.

BR Cement Index gained 2.36 points or 0.03 percent to close at 7,207.02 points with 14.255 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 44.5 points or 0.48 percent to close at 9,274.42 points with 15.153 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index fell by 18.02 points or 0.32 percent to close at 5,564.71 points with 11.298 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 3,953.78 points, down 3.36 points or 0.08 percent with 17.491 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index decreased by 6.52 points or 0.14 percent to close at 4,600.65 points with 104.036 million shares. Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that lack of positive triggers and concerns over the fourth wave of Covid-19 brought the KSE-100 Index down to a low of 46,955 points. However, after a full recovery, the equity market closed flat at 47,312 level.

Selling pressure was witnessed across the board. Refineries came in the limelight where NRL (up 1.6 percent) and ATRL (up 2.8 percent) gained on the back of news regarding the refinery policy re-surfacing. Traded volume stood at 376 million shares with WTL (down 4.2 percent), BYCO (up 0.9 percent), UNITY (down 0.7 percent), FFBL (up 0.8 percent), and HUMNL (down 1.7 percent) being the highest contributors to volume.

