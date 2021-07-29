ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $24.875 billion

  • Reserves fall over $250 million on a weekly basis, according to data released by the SBP
BR Web Desk 29 Jul 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $24.875 billion during the week ending on July 23, 2021, according to data released on Thursday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On a week-on-week basis, total reserves held by the country decreased by around $253 million as compared to the total figure of around $25.128 billion in the previous week ending on July 16, 2021.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follows:

  1. Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: US$ 17,829.8 million
  2. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$7,045.7 million
  3. Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 24,875.5 million

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $23.26 billion

Moreover, SBP's reserves decreased by US$ 221 million to US$ 17,829.8 million during the week ended 23-Jul-2021. The central bank did not give a reason for the decrease.

Similarly, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks also witnessed a decline of US$ 31.6 million from US$ 7,077.3 million last week.

Forex rules related to imports amended

Markets SBP commercial banks foreign exchange reserves FX reserves FX market liquid foreign exchange reserves liquid foreign reserves SBP reserves FX regulator commercial bank reserves

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $24.875 billion

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

PM Imran focused on Pakistan's construction industry: Farrukh Habib

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

KSE-100 stages recovery to end just 6 points lower

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters