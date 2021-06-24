Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $23.26 billion

Karachi: Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $23.26 billion during the week ended June 18, 2021, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On a week-on-week basis, total reserves held by the country decreased around $330 million compared to the total figure of around $23.6 billion in the week ended on June 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, reserves with the SBP fell 2.2 percent or $311 million in the week ended June 18, 2021 compared to the week before. The fall was attributed to external debt repayments.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follows: