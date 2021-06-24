Business & Finance
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $23.26 billion
- Reserves held with SBP fall $311 million
- Fall attributed to external debt repayments
24 Jun 2021
Karachi: Total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $23.26 billion during the week ended June 18, 2021, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
On a week-on-week basis, total reserves held by the country decreased around $330 million compared to the total figure of around $23.6 billion in the week ended on June 11, 2021.
Meanwhile, reserves with the SBP fell 2.2 percent or $311 million in the week ended June 18, 2021 compared to the week before. The fall was attributed to external debt repayments.
The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as follows:
- Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan: $16,106.1 million
- Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7,150.8 million
- Total liquid foreign reserves: $23,256.9 million
