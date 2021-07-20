ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Forex rules related to imports amended

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has made amendments to forex regulations related to imports including transition from Electronic Import Form to Pakistan Single Window.

Considering the market dynamics and keeping pace with changing business environment, the SBP is in the process of revising the foreign exchange regulations, in consultation with relevant stakeholders in a phased manner.

The primary objective of these revisions is to promote ease of doing business by simplifying the existing instructions, removing the redundancies and delegating more powers to the Authorized Dealers for facilitation of the stakeholders.

The SBP has notified revisions in foreign exchange regulations for imports of goods into Pakistan (Chapter 13 of the FE Manual). The key changes include amendment in existing regulations to facilitate import transactions through the forthcoming Pakistan Single Window facilities, thereby eliminating the requirement of Electronic Import Form (EIF). Besides, the banks have been delegated more powers to approve the import transactions which earlier required regulatory.

The SBP and Pakistan Customs had implemented EIF Module in WeBOC system from September 1, 2016. EIF is an electronic declaration by importers approved by their bank detailing payment information for import of goods. It is required before filing of Good Declaration to Pakistan Customs for clearance of imported goods.

However, once the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) becomes operational, the requirement for EIF will be eliminated. PSW system is a facility that allows parties involved in trade and transport to lodge standardized information and documents with a single-entry point to fulfil all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements. The system shall help reduce the time and cost of doing business by making trade related business processes more efficient, transparent and consistent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange WeBOC Electronic Import Form

Forex rules related to imports amended

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Taliban offensive: World community for 'urgent end'

Erdogan says Taliban should end 'occupation'

PM tells Khalilzad: Pakistan closely engaged with US

Govt mulling approaching FATF against India

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Siddiqui hired as CEO PRFTC

34 killed in bus-truck collision in DGK

E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters