ANL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.19%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.69%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.45%)
FNEL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.78%)
GGGL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
GGL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.76%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
JSCL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
KAPCO 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
NETSOL 156.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.96%)
PACE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.15%)
PAEL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
POWER 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PRL 22.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.83%)
SNGP 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.2%)
TELE 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 157.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.93%)
UNITY 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
WTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.34%)
BR100 5,078 Decreased By ▼ -18.79 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,570 Decreased By ▼ -185.15 (-0.72%)
KSE100 47,181 Decreased By ▼ -136.67 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,925 Decreased By ▼ -49.76 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Volkswagen ups margin target again on record earnings

  • The company previously expected deliveries to rise significantly
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

FRANKFURT: Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday raised its profit margin target for the second time in less than three months, pointing to record earnings in the first six months of 2021 that came in above pre-pandemic levels.

The company said it now expected an operating return on sales of 6.0-7.5%, having previously guided for 5.5-7%. First-half operating profit before special items reached 11.4 billion euros ($13.5 billion), above the 10 billion euros achieved in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in the global economy.

"We're keeping up our high pace, both operationally and strategically. The record result in the first half of the year is clear proof of how strong our brands are and how attractive their products are," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

The news comes a day after the carmaker, along with partners, launched a tender offer for French-listed Europcar that values the car rental firm at 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Volkswagen also lowered the outlook for deliveries to customers, now expecting them to be up noticeably in 2021 as an ongoing shortage of crucial semiconductors will be felt mostly in the second half of the year.

The company previously expected deliveries to rise significantly.

