Karachi braces for lockdown

NNI Updated 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh government has been mulling over strict measures including imposing a lockdown as Covid positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the business hub of the country.

According to sources privy to the details, the positivity ratio has reached 30 percent in the metropolis forcing the provincial authorities to mull over strict measures in order to avoid a catastrophe.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also convened the Covid Task Force meeting on Friday in order to mull over the curbs on movement and the final decision to impose a lockdown would be taken after consultation with traders and other stakeholders in Karachi. The health experts and the provincial health department have recommended imposing a 15-day lockdown in the city.

'Complete lockdown' under consideration in Sindh's major cities

The provincial government has also approached National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for the announcement of strict measures in light of recommendations of the health experts. "Measures should be announced that could lead to public adhering to Covid SOPs," the government said besides also seeking the NCOC's help in limiting transportation facilities and extending summer vacations.

Moreover, Secretary General of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Qaiser Sajjad said they had suggested a complete lockdown in Karachi for 15 days to avoid an unexpected spike in Covid cases.

Sindh reports 2,343 new cases of Covid-19

"There is only one solution to this problem and it is to impose a complete lockdown for 15 days," he said, adding that pressure was mounting on hospitals and it could lead to a dangerous situation. He urged the masses to adopt SOPs and get themselves vaccinated.

