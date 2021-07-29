ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran could not digest PPP victory in AJK: Bilawal

PPI 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the political victimisation that PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin and his family in Azad Kashmir. He stated that Chaudhry Yasin also survived an attempted assassination attack and when he tried to register an FIR, instead of writing a case against the attackers, the police filed a case against Chaudhry Yasin.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House on Wednesday, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that if political retaliation against the Pakistan People's Party workers did not stop, he would protest in Azad Kashmir himself. "Imran Khan has not been able to digest the victory of PPP in Kashmir and uses disgraceful tactics to take revenge. The selected Prime Minister is taking political revenge by interfering unconstitutionally in Kashmir's affairs," said Chairman PPP.

He also stated that Imran Khan had directly blamed the PPP candidate for the tragic incident of killing of two PTI workers in the Charhoi Tehsil. "What sort of Riasat-e-Madina is this where NAB sends you a notice when you make a speech against Imran Khan and accuses you of murder if you win a seat?" questioned Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chief also said that justice required a judicial inquiry to be conducted in the tragic killing of two people, as requested by Chaudhry Yasin. Instead of pointing fingers, patience was needed. Chairman PPP stated, "Imran Khan's political victimisation is creating unrest within the Kashmiri and Pakistani community in the UK."

He concluded that the aim of the political victimisation of and retaliation against Chaudhry Yasin - who won two seats - was so Imran Khan could seize on the vacated seat. Chairman PPP said that it is tactics like these that damage the sanctity of the electoral process.

NAB Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP PTI Imran Khan Chaudhry Yasin

Imran could not digest PPP victory in AJK: Bilawal

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.