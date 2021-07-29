Imran could not digest PPP victory in AJK: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the political victimisation that PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin and his family in Azad Kashmir. He stated that Chaudhry Yasin also survived an attempted assassination attack and when he tried to register an FIR, instead of writing a case against the attackers, the police filed a case against Chaudhry Yasin.

In a statement issued from the Media Cell Bilawal House on Wednesday, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that if political retaliation against the Pakistan People's Party workers did not stop, he would protest in Azad Kashmir himself. "Imran Khan has not been able to digest the victory of PPP in Kashmir and uses disgraceful tactics to take revenge. The selected Prime Minister is taking political revenge by interfering unconstitutionally in Kashmir's affairs," said Chairman PPP.

He also stated that Imran Khan had directly blamed the PPP candidate for the tragic incident of killing of two PTI workers in the Charhoi Tehsil. "What sort of Riasat-e-Madina is this where NAB sends you a notice when you make a speech against Imran Khan and accuses you of murder if you win a seat?" questioned Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The PPP chief also said that justice required a judicial inquiry to be conducted in the tragic killing of two people, as requested by Chaudhry Yasin. Instead of pointing fingers, patience was needed. Chairman PPP stated, "Imran Khan's political victimisation is creating unrest within the Kashmiri and Pakistani community in the UK."

He concluded that the aim of the political victimisation of and retaliation against Chaudhry Yasin - who won two seats - was so Imran Khan could seize on the vacated seat. Chairman PPP said that it is tactics like these that damage the sanctity of the electoral process.