ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields edge higher before Fed meeting statement

  • "The focus is going to be on the press conference and what Chair (Jerome) Powell's thoughts are going to be on tapering," said Subadra Rajappa
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is due to conclude its two-day meeting, with investors focused on any signals that the US central bank is close to paring bond purchases or becoming more concerned about high inflation.

The Fed will conclude its latest policy meeting weighing the risks of a COVID-19 resurgence in the United States and a potentially slower economic recovery against a developing inflation threat that had been its main focus.

"The focus is going to be on the press conference and what Chair (Jerome) Powell's thoughts are going to be on tapering," said Subadra Rajappa, head of US rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

US yields slide as growth concerns weigh, ahead of Fed meeting

"The thing that we would be looking to hear is hints on when they might start tapering asset purchases, and perhaps the pace of tapering asset purchases once they begin, whether they favor tapering MBS sooner than Treasuries as well as perhaps what the criteria are for when they feel that the economy has reached substantial further progress on employment as well as inflation," Rajappa said.

Powell has said that high inflation readings are likely temporary as the economy reopens from COVID-related business shutdowns and has expressed concerns about the labor market recovery. Some Fed officials, however, have warned that rising price pressures may be persistent.

Treasury yields are trading near five-month lows, reflecting a bearish view of the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose three basis points on Wednesday to 1.268%. They fell to 1.128% on July 20, the lowest since February.

US Treasury yields edge up

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes steepened two basis points to 106 basis points. It reached 94 basis points on July 20, the flattest since February.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a measure of expected annual inflation, rose two basis points to 2.61%.

US Treasury US 10 year Treasury US 10 year Treasury bond yields

Yields edge higher before Fed meeting statement

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role

Chinese national shot and wounded in Karachi

KSE-100 down 369 points as intra-day gains erased

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Highest import worth $6.3bn in June: Pasha warns of hard times ahead

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters