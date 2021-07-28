Pakistan moves up two spots, placed 45th in July's Covid-19 resilience ranking

Pakistan has been ranked 45th among 53 of the world's largest economies that have handled the coronavirus pandemic most effectively, according to Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking for July.

Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking scores the largest 53 economies on their success at containing the virus with the least amount of social and economic disruption.

In the latest edition, Pakistan improved its ranking by two places, and now stands ahead of Vietnam, Bangladesh, Iran, and South Africa.

Bloomberg's COVID Resilience Ranking is a monthly publication that looks at where the virus is being handled most effectively.

The ranking includes the following indicators:

People covered by vaccines Lockdown severity Flight capacities Vaccinated travel routes

Pakistan was given an average score of 49.4 out of a possible 100, which highlighted that only 6.2 percent of the country's population was fully vaccinated.

Lockdown severity in the country was given a score of 64 out of a possible 100, indicating that the country is still resorting to stricter lockdown measures to stem the rising tide of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Across the region, India ranked 44th (with an overall score of 51), while Iran (48.6) and Bangladesh (47.2) rank 47th and 48th, respectively.

Norway tops the rankings with an overall score of 77.2, moving up by ten spots and inching ahead of Switzerland (75.4), New Zealand (75.2), France (75), and the United States (74).

China, which ranked highest in the previous month, dropped down to 9th with an overall score of 71.7.

While Pakistan has managed to handle the pandemic at a relatively better level without disrupting economic activity, recent numbers suggest a start of the fourth wave with concerns of the Delta variant taking centre stage. Policymakers are now contemplating stricter measures.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported 4,119 coronavirus cases at a positivity level of 7.9% during the last 24 hours, with both numbers recording their highest levels in over two months, as concerns around the fourth Covid-19 wave come to life.

Since July, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases as well as national positivity level as the country grapples with the Delta variant of the Covid-19. Hospitals have reported reaching capacity in a country already hindered by low investment in health infrastructure.