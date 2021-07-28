Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud met on Wednesday Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During their meeting, the two discussed matters pertaining to evolving security situation of the region including Afghanistan, and collaboration for regional peace and connectivity, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)) said in a statement.

The Saudi FM assured the COAS of the kingdom's unflinching support to Pakistan and also appreciated the country's efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region.

"COAS said that the relations between KSA and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust as both nations will continue to play their part for peace and stability," ISPR statement said.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues

"COAS thanked Saudi leadership for KSA's support to Pakistan and its Armed Forces."

Prince Faisal arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday in the backdrop of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May 2021. "The visit of the Saudi Foreign Minister will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," the Foreign Office (FO) said.

While addressing a joint presser along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday, Prince Faisal said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a relationship that is founded in brotherhood and goes back many decades. Both have supported each other in many areas and will continue to do so, the Saudi FM said.

Earlier, the two ministers held wide-ranging talks covering bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues of common interest. Qureshi highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics – with emphasis on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

"Highlighting the hardships being faced by Pakistani nationals due to current Covid-related travel restrictions, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that in view of improved situation on the ground in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia would take steps to facilitate their travel to the Kingdom," FO statement said.