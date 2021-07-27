ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues

  • Qureshi thanks the Saudi FM for the Kingdom's "unwavering" support given to Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force issue
Aisha Mahmood Updated 27 Jul 2021

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to work on a range of issues including violence in Palestine and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir issue, along with facilitating security and stability in each others' regions.

Following delegation-level talks at the Foreign Office, Saudi Arabia Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a joint presser.

Welcoming Prince Faisal to Pakistan, FM Qureshi said both countries have fraternal and historic ties. "At the bilateral front, we are very comfortable with the way the things are moving and we can only improve on what we have," Qureshi said.

Qureshi said they have decided that they will have a focal person each in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia so that both countries have a "structured and institutionalised" way of looking at bilateral relations.

Qureshi thanked the Saudi FM for the Kingdom's "unwavering" support given to Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force and on Kashmir.

"The support received from Saudi Arabia has been phenomenal," Qureshi added.

The foreign minister continued that they also held a discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and he was happy to share that their approach is the same.

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

In his address, Prince Faisal said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had a relationship that is founded in brotherhood and goes back many decades. Both have supported each other in many areas and will continue to do so, the Saudi FM said.

He said he hopes that the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SP-SCC) will turn out to be an important milestone in taking the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to new levels and institutionalising it.

While talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi FM said that Pakistan had done "exceptionally well" in facing the pandemic.

He also shared that 1.7 million Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia have received vaccines against the novel virus. Prince Faisal added that his government valued the contribution of the Pakistani community to Saudi Arabia's economy.

Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saudi Arabia

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Nawaz-Afghan NSA meeting held on Ashraf Ghani's request, says Abbasi

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Hong Kong, China shares battered by regulation fears; yuan drops

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Refined sugar import: MoF asked to arrange Rs18bn

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters