Markets
LME official prices
28 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2233.50 2499.50 9580.00 2424.50 19482.00 35671.00 2946.00 2373.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2233.50 2499.50 9580.00 2424.50 19482.00 35671.00 2946.00 2373.00
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2508.50 9604.50 2381.50 19481.00 34476.00 2963.50 2360.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2508.50 9604.50 2381.50 19481.00 34476.00 2963.50 2360.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 31461.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 31461.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
