ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Rising oil prices lift Mexico, Colombian currencies; Latam stocks fall

  • Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.8%, with iron ore miner Vale the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making ingredient slumped 2.8%.
Reuters 27 Jul 2021

Most Latin American currencies firmed against a weaker dollar on Tuesday, with rising oil prices helping Colombia's peso break a seven-session losing streak, while stocks were knocked lower by a continued rout in China shares.

MSCI's index of Latin American stocks fell 0.4%, in line with broader emerging market peers, which fell to 2021 lows as a sell-off in China and Hong Kong shares on regulatory concerns spilled over.

Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.8%, with iron ore miner Vale the biggest drag as prices for the steel-making ingredient slumped 2.8%.

Chile's IPSA extended losses for a third straight session to hit two-month lows, while Mexican shares looked to end a five-session winning streak, retreating 1% from six-week highs hit on Monday.

"A sense of caution is likely to linger across markets as investors adopt a guarded approach due to the Asian volatility and (conclusion of the) Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday," said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM.

Oil edges higher as tight supply outweighs virus spread

But JPMorgan said on Monday it expected emerging market equities to perform better in the second half of the year as risks around lagging vaccination campaigns and concerns over China's economic slowdown, as well as a strong US dollar, would fade.

The EM stocks index is down almost 3% so far this year and about 13% away from all-time highs hit in February.

Most Latam currencies edged higher, with currencies of crude exporters Mexico and Colombia finding support from oil prices buoyed by tight supply.

Mexico's peso extended gains to a fifth straight session, up 0.4%, while Colombia's currency rose 0.13% after losing 3% over the last seven sessions.

Latam FX rallies as US jobs data dents dollar; Colombia hit by downgrade

Anti-government protests, which originated from discontent with a tax reform bill, and underlying economic weakness from the pandemic have cost Colombia two out of three of its investment-grade debt ratings and weighed on the currency.

Brazil's real was struggling to find direction, swinging between losses and gains. It last traded up 0.3%.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday lowered its outlook for developing economies, citing difficulties in access to COVID-19 vaccines and lesser fiscal support than in advanced economies.

Latin American currencies Oil prices Cuban peso Chilean peso Mexico peso MSCI's index

