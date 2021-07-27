'Unnecessary movement' in Karachi restricted after 6pm as Sindh tightens Covid SOPs

(Karachi) In wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has instructed Karachi police to restrict 'unnecessary movement' in the city after 6 pm from today (Tuesday).

In a statement on Tuesday, the chief minister issued instructions to the provincial police chief and Karachi commissioner to stop the public from driving around for reasons other than emergencies and crucial work.

Murad also took notice of the fact that some tuition centres are operating in the metropolis despite a ban and ordered the officials to close all such educational institutes.

The CM said that there will be no politics on Covid and all stakeholders will be taken on board in the current situation. He said that the coronavirus task force will monitor the situation again on July 30 (Friday) and will take appropriate measures if the Covid situation does not improve.

Earlier, Murad Ali Shah announced that restrictions across the province are being tightened amid a surge in Covid infections.

He said that the Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi has shot up which shows that the cases are on the rise since Eid.

Murad said that shops across the province would be open till 6 pm and only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open. The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

The CM mentioned that a ban on all kinds of events will remain in place, whereas recreational spots, parks, and cinema halls will remain closed till further notice.

On July 14, Sindh decided to close all educational institutions, amusement parks, Seaview and Keenjhar lake from July 16. The government also decided to shut down cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor sports.

With the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, the situation in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, has been alarming as public and some private sector hospitals are reaching capacity.

According to the Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences at the University of Karachi, there is 92.2 percent prevalence of the Delta variant in the city.