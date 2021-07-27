ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ban imposed on recruitment in police: Elahi blames PML-N govt for increase in crime rate

Hassan Abbas 27 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Monday said that crime rate was increased in Punjab because of the ban imposed by PML-N government on recruitment in police during ten years tenure of PML-N government.

While expressing his views during the question hour on Home department Pervez Elahi said that not a single penny was spent on police during the PML-N government.

The session started 1 hour 33 minutes late under the chair of speaker Punjab Assembly. Speaker said that government has started recruiting in police all over Punjab. In Faisalabad recruitment should be done in police according to the proportion of population.

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat while replying to the questions of the members of the Assembly regarding the Home Department in the Assembly session on Monday said that after a long time, the present government had provided new vehicles to the police. He said, "The funds have been earmarked in the current budget for setting up 97 new petrol posts across the province." He said that a regular campaign was launched across the province for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and Inspector General Police (IGP) used to take reports from all the districts every month for the arrest of POs.

Law Minister said that action was also being taken against the officers responsible for poor performance against the POs. Raja Basharat said that Buzdar government had declared the current fiscal year as the year of construction and repair of police stations and no budget had been allocated for the residences of police officers. He said, "Unlike the previous government, we have freed the police from all pressures due to which they report crime without fear and danger, while the opposition calls it an increase in crime rate."

Responding to the objection of PML-N MPA Tahir Khalil Sindhu, he said that PML-N leader Ata Tarar and his associates stormed the police station, tore- off the police officials' uniforms. "This attitude of one to take the law into own hands should be change. We have registered a case against those responsible and action will be taken against them according to the law," he added.

Earlier, after the question hour PML-N MPA Zaib un Nisa Awan pointed the quorum. The speaker adjourned the session till Thursday after the treasury failed to complete the quorum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Raja Basharat Punjab assembly PMLN Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Khalil Tahir Sindhu Zaib un Nisa Awan

Ban imposed on recruitment in police: Elahi blames PML-N govt for increase in crime rate

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.