Doctors, paramedics to be given a month's additional salary

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Monday said doctors and paramedical staff of Covid-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital would be given one-month additional salary and Covid allowance as announced by the Sindh government.

Ahmad was presiding over a meeting here. In the meeting it was decided that Dr Nadeem Rajput who was serving as Additional Medical Superintendent at Sarfraz Rafeeqi Shaheed Hospital would be appointed Director Medical and Health Services and replace him with Dr Masood Hassan. The decision was taken to enhance performance of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and other hospitals under administrative control Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The administrator said after Eidul Azha, Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly as numerous patients are being brought at hospitals. He said that there is dire pressure of patients at three public sector hospitals of Karachi.

He said 21 patients were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Monday of which six were critical.

Ahmed said that Covid-19 tests are also conducted at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital as 50 people were tested on Monday. He asked the people to adopt precautionary measures, maintain social distancing, use face mask and avoid holding gathering.

The Administrator said they are taking measures to increase number of beds in COVID-19 ward of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He said that poor people visit government hospitals with a hope.

He said Abbasi Shaheed Hospital caters a large number of population and provides 24-hour services.

