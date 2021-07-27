EFU Pension Growth Fund Rates

ANL
31.55
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC
20.80
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL
24.00
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP
8.17
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO
10.24
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL
22.60
Decreased By
▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL
27.20
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL
21.20
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL
9.18
Increased By
▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL
28.03
Decreased By
▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL
46.75
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL
7.55
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL
22.93
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO
40.10
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL
3.94
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL
3.81
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF
45.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL
167.35
Increased By
▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE
8.03
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL
34.87
Increased By
▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL
11.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER
9.35
Decreased By
▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL
24.13
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC
11.75
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK
1.83
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
51.18
Decreased By
▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE
15.57
Increased By
▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG
168.06
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY
43.84
Decreased By
▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL
3.82
Increased By
▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
