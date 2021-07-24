Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
24 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 23, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
705,394,175 511,323,386 16,025,835,583 10,199,203,804
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,684,694,219 (3,768,942,699) (2,084,248,479)
Local Individuals 10,493,708,188 (9,286,409,145) 1,207,299,043
Local Corporates 5,388,054,614 (4,511,105,178) 876,949,436
===============================================================================
