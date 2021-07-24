KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 23, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 705,394,175 511,323,386 16,025,835,583 10,199,203,804 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,684,694,219 (3,768,942,699) (2,084,248,479) Local Individuals 10,493,708,188 (9,286,409,145) 1,207,299,043 Local Corporates 5,388,054,614 (4,511,105,178) 876,949,436 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021