Jul 23, 2021
World

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

  • The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, health ministry data showed
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

MUMBAI: India reported on Friday 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, the federal health ministry said.

The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, health ministry data showed.

India federal health ministry

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

