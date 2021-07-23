World
India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
- The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, health ministry data showed
23 Jul 2021
MUMBAI: India reported on Friday 35,342 new COVID-19 cases, the federal health ministry said.
The country's tally of infections now stands at 31.26 million, health ministry data showed.
