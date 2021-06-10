ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
ASC 17.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.45%)
ASL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
AVN 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
BOP 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 129.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.27%)
FFL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
JSCL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.13%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.92%)
POWER 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.01%)
PPL 90.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.56%)
PRL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.26%)
PTC 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.81%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.65 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.14%)
TRG 168.35 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.65%)
UNITY 48.63 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.36%)
WTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
BR100 5,250 Increased By ▲ 45.75 (0.88%)
BR30 27,407 Increased By ▲ 192.08 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,215 Increased By ▲ 437.32 (0.92%)
KSE30 19,526 Increased By ▲ 144.62 (0.75%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,529
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
937,434
1,30324hr
3.12% positivity
Sindh
325,738
Punjab
343,252
Balochistan
26,052
Islamabad
81,933
KPK
135,162
India records world's highest daily Covid-19 deaths after state revises numbers

  • United States had recorded 5,444 Covid-19 deaths on February 12
Reuters Updated 10 Jun 2021

BENGALURU: India reported on Thursday the highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar, one of India's poorest states, revised its total COVID-19 related death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

The United States had recorded 5,444 COVID-19 deaths on Feb. 12.

India's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.

