Taliban deny responsibility: Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace

Reuters 21 Jul 2021

KABUL: Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eidul-Azha, but President Ashraf Ghani and many others calmly continued praying at an outdoor gathering, TV images showed.

Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Taliban denied they were involved in the attack on the heavily fortified palace. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a voice message the fighters were in a "state of defence" during the Eid holiday.

Mujahid did not immediately reply when asked if the Taliban's defensive stance constituted a ceasefire.

Television images showed Ghani and dozens of others kneeling for prayer as the first explosion was heard. Most continued to pray as security guards could be seen in the background hurrying toward the sound of the blasts.

