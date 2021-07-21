Vaccination facility available on Eid’s 2nd day

LAHORE: To cope with the corona epidemic government of Punjab has decided to provide vaccination facility to the people on the second day of Eid.

Secretary Health Punjab has issued schedule in this regard and said all the staff remain active on the vaccination centres to serve the people on second day of Eid.

The secretary called upon all the adult citizens to take vaccination dozes to overcome the corona epidemic. The secretary also asked the people to adopt the SOPs strictly and avoid gatherings.

