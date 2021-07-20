E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has extended the last date for e-depositing of Sindh Sales Tax (SST) to July 27, 2021.

According to a circular No 2/2021 issued here on Monday, the SRB has allowed the registered persons including withholding agents falling under the provisions of SST special procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2014, to e-deposit the amount of SST for the tax period of June 2021 on or before July 27, 2021 (Tuesday).

Similarly, the last date for e-filing of tax returns for the tax period of June 2021 has also been extended till July 30, 2021.

