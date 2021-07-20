ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 0.6m sacrificial animals sold at Sohrab Goth

Mohammad Bilal Tahir 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: More than 0.6 million sacrificial animals have been sold here at the Asia's biggest cattle market, Sohrab Goth which the organisers termed a historic sale. Business Recorder learnt that the record sale took place due to the rising trends of online sacrifice this year.

The Muslims of Pakistan to observe Eidul Azha on July 22, Wednesday. Administrator of the Maweshi Mandi said that only 15 percent of the animals are left for sale while more cattle are being brought from different parts of the country.

The rising trend of online sacrifice in light of Covid-19, the online sacrifice operators are offering simple and safe means of sacrifice for people across the country. Renowned personalities from Pakistan's media and showbiz industries are adopting means of performing their sacrifices online with respect to an imminent 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to details, some of the most leading names from Pakistan's media industry and showbiz are taking precautions, as influential public figures, due to the 4th wave of Covid-19. With Eidul Azha around the corner, the ritual of sacrifice is essential and these celebrities are opting for online mediums to fulfil their religious obligations.

Renowned names like Behroz Subzwari, Faisal Qureshi, Javaid Sheikh, Shahood Alvi, Sarwat Gillani, Yasir Nawaz, Ali Khan, Naveed Raza, Natasha Ali, Saleem Afridi, Chef Rida Aftan as well as anchor person Nadia Mirza and Fahim Abbas have conveyed messages to the public that crowded places must be avoided. They also asserted the need for adopting online sacrificial channels for their own safety as well as that of their loved ones.

Laal Meat is offering the convenience of receiving your meat at your door step in the most convenient manner. Tabish Haider, the CEO of Laal Meat stated that the sole reason behind introducing online sacrifice was to protect against Covid-19. He added that all sacrifices are made in hygienic conditions while the hides of the animals are donated to Indus Hospital. This initiative is in operation since last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 cattle market Eidul Azha Sohrab Goth Maweshi Mandi

Over 0.6m sacrificial animals sold at Sohrab Goth

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Forex rules related to imports amended

Taliban offensive: World community for 'urgent end'

Erdogan says Taliban should end 'occupation'

PM tells Khalilzad: Pakistan closely engaged with US

Govt mulling approaching FATF against India

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Siddiqui hired as CEO PRFTC

34 killed in bus-truck collision in DGK

E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.