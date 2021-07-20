Over 0.6m sacrificial animals sold at Sohrab Goth

KARACHI: More than 0.6 million sacrificial animals have been sold here at the Asia's biggest cattle market, Sohrab Goth which the organisers termed a historic sale. Business Recorder learnt that the record sale took place due to the rising trends of online sacrifice this year.

The Muslims of Pakistan to observe Eidul Azha on July 22, Wednesday. Administrator of the Maweshi Mandi said that only 15 percent of the animals are left for sale while more cattle are being brought from different parts of the country.

The rising trend of online sacrifice in light of Covid-19, the online sacrifice operators are offering simple and safe means of sacrifice for people across the country. Renowned personalities from Pakistan's media and showbiz industries are adopting means of performing their sacrifices online with respect to an imminent 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to details, some of the most leading names from Pakistan's media industry and showbiz are taking precautions, as influential public figures, due to the 4th wave of Covid-19. With Eidul Azha around the corner, the ritual of sacrifice is essential and these celebrities are opting for online mediums to fulfil their religious obligations.

Renowned names like Behroz Subzwari, Faisal Qureshi, Javaid Sheikh, Shahood Alvi, Sarwat Gillani, Yasir Nawaz, Ali Khan, Naveed Raza, Natasha Ali, Saleem Afridi, Chef Rida Aftan as well as anchor person Nadia Mirza and Fahim Abbas have conveyed messages to the public that crowded places must be avoided. They also asserted the need for adopting online sacrificial channels for their own safety as well as that of their loved ones.

Laal Meat is offering the convenience of receiving your meat at your door step in the most convenient manner. Tabish Haider, the CEO of Laal Meat stated that the sole reason behind introducing online sacrifice was to protect against Covid-19. He added that all sacrifices are made in hygienic conditions while the hides of the animals are donated to Indus Hospital. This initiative is in operation since last year.

