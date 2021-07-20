Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Monday (July 19, 2021).
=================================
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
=================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=================================
USD 162.00 158.30
GBP 222.84 217.71
EUR 191.24 187.17
JPY 1.4735 1.4398
SAR 43.20 42.20
AED 44.12 43.38
=================================
