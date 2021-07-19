Ladi Gang’s ring leader killed in ‘encounter’

D I KHAN: In what is being described as a big achievement in operation against the lawless elements inhabiting southern and south-western parts of Punjab, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) shot dead ring leader of notorious Ladi Gang late Saturday night.

According to CTD, when its personnel carried out an operation against members of the gang in Dera Ghazi Khan’s Thana Kot Mubarak area, the latter opened fire at the raiding party.

“CTD personnel returned the fire as a result of which gang leader Khuda Bux alia Khudi, who was considered to be the symbol of terror in the area, was killed while a large quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered from him.

RPO Faisal Rana told the media that Khuda Bux was wanted by police in dozens of cases, including killings of several people, attempt to murder and kidnappings for ransom. He added that the hunt for his accomplices was underway.