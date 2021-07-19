Pakistan
The Weather
19 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 18, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 19, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Karachi 33-29 (ºC) 56-00 (%) 33-29 (ºC) 57-00 (%)
Lahore 31-23 (°C) 65-00 (%) 29-23 (°C) 55-00 (%)
Larkana 42-32 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 42-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 38-29 (ºC) 22-00 (%) 37-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 30-21 (°C) 67-00 (%) 27-19 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Peshawar 32-24 (ºC) 66-00 (%) 30-24 (ºC) 56-00 (%)
Quetta 36-21 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 29-21 (°C) 65-00 (%) 26-21 (°C) 80-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 42-30 (ºC) 08-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:23 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:52 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
