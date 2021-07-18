ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan, senior diplomats over 'security threats'

  • Abduction of ambassador's daughter and her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured, says Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh
AFP 18 Jul 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan on Sunday said it was recalling its ambassador to Islamabad and other senior diplomats over "security threats" after the top envoy's daughter was briefly kidnapped in the Pakistani capital this week.

While few details have been released about the incident, Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours on Friday by unknown individuals and "severely tortured".

The Afghan conundrum

"Following the abduction of the daughter of Afghan ambassador in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan have recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad back to Kabul until all the security threats are removed," the foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday, demanding the arrest and prosecution of the kidnappers.

Alikhil was on her way home in the Pakistani capital when she was kidnapped, the ministry had said Saturday, adding that she was under medical care in hospital after being released.

Later, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that she had been assaulted in her car, adding the security of the ambassador and his family had been tightened.

Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad is a leafy, spacious city with relatively tight security and a population of around one million people.

"The abduction of Afgh ambassador's daughter & her subsequent torture has wounded the psyche of our nation. Our national psyche has been tortured," Afghanistan's Vice President Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter.

An Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan to assess the situation after which "more steps will be taken," Afghanistan's foreign ministry added.

Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Afghanistan recalls ambassador security threats top envoy's daughter

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan, senior diplomats over 'security threats'

Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday

Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs

Financial constraints: Ban on new cars, posts part of austerity measures: MoF

Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement

PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects

OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting today

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters