Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

  • Federal Interior Minister says FIR has been registered, and investigators are working on 'missing links' in the case
BR Web Desk 18 Jul 2021

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that the kidnapping case of the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador will be resolved within the next 72 hours.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the Interior Minister laid out the details of the case, stating that the ambassador's daughter left her residence on foot and arrived at a local market.

"From the market, she took a taxi to Khadda Market for shopping," he said, revealing that they were able to effectively track her whereabouts with the help of the Safe City Cameras.

The federal minister detailed that the ambassador's daughter took another taxi to Rawalpindi, with footage revealing that she exited the vehicle at a local shopping mall.

PM orders inquiry into kidnapping of Afghan ambassador's daughter

Furthermore, she took another taxi to arrive at Daman-e-Koh, with the minister adding that "the only gap [in the investigation] that we are facing is that how she was able to arrive at Daman-e-Koh from Rawalpindi", with the drivers of each taxi being interrogated for further details.

Rasheed stated that as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives, the government registered an FIR against the kidnapping at 2:00AM on Sunday morning, and authorities are probing the missing links in the case.

The federal minister accused India of exaggerating the situation to malign Pakistan, adding that "we will present the entire, true picture in front of the world".

Afghan envoy's daughter was assaulted: FO

"After PM Khan's 'absolutely not' stance received immense popularity both in Pakistan and abroad, India is not letting go of any opportunity to increase its propaganda against Pakistan," he added.

Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil’s daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was kidnapped on Friday and subjected to torture. She was later dropped by the taxi driver unconscious on a roadside.

Rashid said the Afghan embassy was cooperating in the investigation.

Pakistan Rawalpindi Sheikh Rasheed kidnapping afghanistan ambassador

