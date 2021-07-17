Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices....
17 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Thursday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2237.00 2495.00 9347.00 2310.00 18695.00 33917.00 2932.50 2442.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2237.00 2495.00 9347.00 2310.00 18695.00 33917.00 2932.50 2442.50
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2510.50 9383.50 2313.00 18696.00 32782.00 2948.50 2411.50
3-months Seller 2224.00 2510.50 9383.50 2313.00 18696.00 32782.00 2948.50 2411.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 29032.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 29032.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.