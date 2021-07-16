ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
TSX eyes weekly loss on energy tumble

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.83 points, or 0.01%, at 20,186.55.
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index was muted on Friday, and on track to post a weekly loss of half a percent as energy stocks took a beating from lower oil prices.

The energy sector tumbled nearly 6% this week and is set for its worst week in nearly four months, as crude prices tumbled.

However, the sector gained 0.6% on Friday and kept the main index afloat.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.83 points, or 0.01%, at 20,186.55.

Data showed the nation's wholesale trade increased by 0.5% in May from April on the food, beverage and tobacco subsector as well as machinery and equipment.

TSX falls on energy declines, weak home sales data

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,824.5 an ounce.

On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.53-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.22 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Methanex Corp , which jumped 6.2%, after the methanol producer raised its quarterly divided.

Alt-energy producer Westport Fuel Systems Inc followed with a 3.3% rise.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd fell 12.7%, the most on the TSX, after multiple brokerages cut their price targets on the stock. The second biggest decliner was B2Gold Corp, down 4.3% after National Bank of Canada cut its price target on the miner.

Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong results

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, B2Gold Corp and Baytex Energy Corp .

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 22.06 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index TSX composite index

