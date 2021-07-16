TSX eyes weekly loss on energy tumble

Canada's main stock index was muted on Friday, and on track to post a weekly loss of half a percent as energy stocks took a beating from lower oil prices.

The energy sector tumbled nearly 6% this week and is set for its worst week in nearly four months, as crude prices tumbled.

However, the sector gained 0.6% on Friday and kept the main index afloat.

At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 2.83 points, or 0.01%, at 20,186.55.

Data showed the nation's wholesale trade increased by 0.5% in May from April on the food, beverage and tobacco subsector as well as machinery and equipment.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,824.5 an ounce.

On the TSX, 133 issues were higher, while 87 issues declined for a 1.53-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.22 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Methanex Corp , which jumped 6.2%, after the methanol producer raised its quarterly divided.

Alt-energy producer Westport Fuel Systems Inc followed with a 3.3% rise.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd fell 12.7%, the most on the TSX, after multiple brokerages cut their price targets on the stock. The second biggest decliner was B2Gold Corp, down 4.3% after National Bank of Canada cut its price target on the miner.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada, B2Gold Corp and Baytex Energy Corp .

The TSX posted no new 52-week high and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 22.06 million shares.