ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
TSX falls on energy declines, weak home sales data

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.24 points, or 0.17%, at 20,112.
  • Canadian home sales fell 8.4% in June from May, with the average selling price inching down.
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks tracked lower crude prices and data showed domestic home sales fell sequentially in June.

The energy sector dropped 0.6% after crude prices extended losses as investors braced for increased supplies after a compromise deal between leading producers and as US fuel stocks rose.

At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.24 points, or 0.17%, at 20,112.

Canadian home sales fell 8.4% in June from May, with the average selling price inching down, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

Canada's hot housing market cools as buyers eye post-COVID life

Forest products company Canfor Corporation fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was oil producer MEG Energy Corp, down 2.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,826.1 an ounce.

On the TSX, 63 issues were higher, while 151 issues declined for a 2.40-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 11.06 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was OrganiGram Holdings Inc, which jumped 3.7%, as the pot producer launched a cannabis innovators panel.

Its gains were followed by mining company Lithium Americas Corp, which rose 3.4%.

Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong results

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Horizonte Minerals PLC and Suncor Energy Inc.

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new low.

Across all Canadian issues there were 23 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with a total volume of 24.51 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index

