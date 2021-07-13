ANL 31.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.74%)
ASL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.52%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
BYCO 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.65%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.14%)
FFL 21.31 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (11.86%)
FNEL 8.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.75%)
GGGL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (15.85%)
GGL 49.47 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.89%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
JSCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.69%)
KAPCO 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.84%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
MDTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.58%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 177.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (5.04%)
PACE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.94%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.36%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.21%)
SNGP 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.02%)
TELE 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 170.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
UNITY 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.52%)
WTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-9.51%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -17.39 (-0.33%)
BR30 26,771 Decreased By ▼ -160.67 (-0.6%)
KSE100 47,480 Decreased By ▼ -82.96 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,078 Decreased By ▼ -33.21 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,618
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
976,867
1,59024hr
3.63% positivity
Sindh
348,385
Punjab
348,509
Balochistan
28,321
Islamabad
83,831
KPK
139,593
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong results

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.28 points, or 0.22%, at 20,278.36.
  • The energy sector climbed 0.1% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%.
Reuters 13 Jul 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as cannabis producers rallied, driven by upbeat earnings from OrganiGram Holdings, and sent the healthcare index surging nearly 4%.

At 09:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.28 points, or 0.22%, at 20,278.36.

The energy sector climbed 0.1% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%.

The healthcare sector added 3.8%, on track for its best session in more than a month, as shares in OrganiGram surged 17% after the pot producer reported a jump in quarterly net revenue.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.3% as gold futures advanced 0.2% to $1,809.3 an ounce.

On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 110 declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.93 million shares traded.

Falling oil firms duel firmer defensives to keep Canada stocks steady

After Organigram, the largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cannabis majors Tilray Inc, Cronos Group , Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth, which rose between 5.3% and 6.7%.

Badger Infrastructure solutions fell 6%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage BMO cut the stock's price target. The second-biggest decliner was Westport Fuel, which fell 2.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank, Nevada Copper and Bombardier .

China demand worries knock copper market sentiment

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 65 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total volume of 30.83 million shares.

TSX Canada's main stock index Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX composite index

Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong results

PM Imran urges international community to ramp up vaccine production

35 Delta variant cases reported in Karachi

Pakistan wants to adopt joint regional strategy on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Pakistan's remittances reach historic high of $29.4 billion in FY21

Tax levy on calls exceeding five minutes unlikely to be implemented: Jazz CEO

Afghan Taliban warn Turkey against 'reprehensible' plan to run Kabul airport

In a first, Pakistan administers more than 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines in a day

Proton Pakistan delays vehicle delivery by another two months

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: PM pays tribute to Kashmiris, vows to stand with them

Global edible oil trends: Tarin for reflection of price decline in domestic prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters