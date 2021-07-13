Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong results

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as cannabis producers rallied, driven by upbeat earnings from OrganiGram Holdings, and sent the healthcare index surging nearly 4%.

At 09:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.28 points, or 0.22%, at 20,278.36.

The energy sector climbed 0.1% as US crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.6%.

The healthcare sector added 3.8%, on track for its best session in more than a month, as shares in OrganiGram surged 17% after the pot producer reported a jump in quarterly net revenue.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.3% as gold futures advanced 0.2% to $1,809.3 an ounce.

On the TSX, 111 issues were higher, while 110 declined for a 1.01-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.93 million shares traded.

After Organigram, the largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cannabis majors Tilray Inc, Cronos Group , Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth, which rose between 5.3% and 6.7%.

Badger Infrastructure solutions fell 6%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage BMO cut the stock's price target. The second-biggest decliner was Westport Fuel, which fell 2.6%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank, Nevada Copper and Bombardier .

The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 65 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with a total volume of 30.83 million shares.