Army captain, sepoy martyred in Pasni IED blast

RAWALPINDI: An army captain and a sepoy were martyred in a bomb blast in a market in Pasni. According to a ...
INP 16 Jul 2021

RAWALPINDI: An army captain and a sepoy were martyred in a bomb blast in a market in Pasni.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR on Thursday, terrorists targeted security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazaar near Pasni, resulting in the death of Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman.

The security forces swung into action and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

The ISPR said such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs, the ISPR added.

The incident came only days after another army captain and a soldier were martyred during an operation in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

