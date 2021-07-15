ANL 31.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
ASL 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.03%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
BYCO 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.01%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.36%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
GGL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
JSCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
KAPCO 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.69%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
MLCF 46.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
NETSOL 171.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.23%)
PACE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.62%)
PAEL 34.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
SILK 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.93%)
SNGP 47.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.38%)
TELE 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
TRG 167.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
UNITY 45.35 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (4.98%)
WTL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.64%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 19.93 (0.39%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 134.44 (0.51%)
KSE100 47,579 Increased By ▲ 87.33 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,102 Increased By ▲ 55.94 (0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

  • Positivity ratio shoots past 5% for the first time since May 23
  • Asad Umar says rapid build-up starting to take place in hospital inflow of coronavirus patients
Aisha Mahmood 15 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases as it registered the highest number of daily cases since May 29, while the national positivity ratio also shot past 5% for the first time since May 23.

This is the first time since May that the country reported more than 2,500 Covid-19 cases on a daily basis. On June 2, the country reported 2,028 new Covid-19 cases, while on May 29 it recorded 2,697 infections.

The country also reported positivity rate at 5.2% during the last 24 hours. The last time the national positivity rate crossed 5% was on May 23 when it stood at 5.21%.

During the last 24 hours, 48,910 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 2,545 came out positive.

Overall, there are 2,336 critical cases and 42,330 active Covid-19 cases. The latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that with 47 new fatalities from the virus, the national death tally has climbed to 22,689.

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

In a tweet on Thursday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that there was a rapid build-up starting to take place in the hospital inflow of coronavirus patients. He further said that the Delta variant has caused devastation in countries in the region, urging people to take precautions and get themselves vaccinated.

"Do not risk your own & others lives," the minister appealed.

Meanwhile, 1,030 patients also recovered from the virus in 24 hours. So far, Pakistan has reported 916,373 recoveries. The total cases reported in Sindh are 351,006, in Punjab 349,111, in Balochistan 28,588, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,960, in Islamabad Capital Territory 84,083, in Gilgit-Baltistan 7,163 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,481.

As the county witnesses the surge in coronavirus cases, the Sindh government also decided to shut down primary and secondary schools. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered that all educational institutions except those having examinations will also be closed from Friday.

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

The provincial government has also decided to ban indoor dining from today (Thursday). It has also decided to close cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor sports facilities.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases drop fourth wave national positivty ratio

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Tarbela 4th extension project: TI-P refuses to accept ministry’s assertion

Power theft: Govt decides to amend law

Senate panel defers Cos (Amend) Bill: SECP told to amend clauses to facilitate start-ups

Appointment of CEO PGJDC: Ministry’s summary rejected

PM launches succession certificate initiative for Punjab

Thar Coal Block 6: Sindh blames Centre for ‘blocking’ UK-based company’s investment

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

Taliban seize Chaman border crossing

US lets Iran use frozen funds to pay back Japan, South Korea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters