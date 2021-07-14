Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Karachi: Sindh has decided to shut down primary and secondary schools as the province continued to record a surge in coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the provincial Coronavirus Task Force, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The meeting decided that all educational institutions except those having examinations will also be closed.

The CM has also directed to ban indoor dining from tomorrow (Thursday). Meanwhile, all amusement parks and Seaview will be closed from Friday. The task force also decided to close cinemas, indoor gyms and indoor sports.

Earlier, the Sindh health department had proposed shutting down primary schools as well as banning indoor dining. During the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 1,201 new cases and eight deaths from Covid-19.

Sindh has so far reported 349,586 cases and 5,621 deaths. On Tuesday, the Sindh Health Department confirmed that there were 35 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in Karachi.