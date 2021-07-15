NAB seeks reply over acquittal applications in Dar case

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Wednesday, sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the acquittal applications filed by three co-accused in the assets beyond known sources of income case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, during hearing of the case, sought arguments from the NAB over acquittal applications filed by three co-accused including former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood, and Mansoor Rizvi - two directors of Dar’s companies.

Three co-accused named Ahmed, Mehmood and Rizvi appeared before the court and the court marked their attendance.

NAB prosecutor Afzal Qureshi and the defence counsel appeared before the court.

Mehmood and Rizvi filed acquittal applications through counsel today, while Saeed filed it earlier.

The court sought reply from the NAB and adjourned hearing till July 28.

The court has already declared Dar the main accused, in the case, a proclaimed offender for continuously being absent from court proceedings.

