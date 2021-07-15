Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices....
15 Jul 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2237.00 2478.00 9310.00 2302.50 18785.00 33550.00 2919.50 2455.50
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2237.00 2478.00 9310.00 2302.50 18785.00 33550.00 2919.50 2455.50
3-months Buyer 2224.00 2492.50 9345.00 2301.50 18784.00 32291.00 2934.00 2422.00
3-months Seller 2224.00 2492.50 9345.00 2301.50 18784.00 32291.00 2934.00 2422.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 28394.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 28394.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.