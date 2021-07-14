FM Qureshi, Russian counterpart discuss Afghan peace process

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tajikistan on Wednesday and discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Qureshi said they discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and shared Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and owned peace process.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Russia, a partner with whom the government looks forward to strengthening a long-term and multi-faceted relationship.

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister held a meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon along with Shanghai Cooperation Organization of Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM).

During their meeting, the FM emphasised that the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan had opened new challenges and opportunities.

He said Pakistan hopes that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) will continue to play its due role in support of peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest to work with Central Asian Republics on rail, road, and energy projects which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

On July 12, Qureshi arrived in Tajikistan to lead the Pakistan delegation at the SCO-CFM.

In his meeting with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin, both sides expressed commitment to enhance bilateral ties between both the countries in areas of economy, trade, and people-to-people relations in line with the vision of their leadership.