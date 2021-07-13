Daraz partners with Pakistan Olympic Association

LAHORE: Daraz (Alibaba Group), Pakistan's leading e-commerce powerhouse, has announced its Olympic Games partnership to support the national Olympic team of Pakistan. Through this partnership, the organizations aim to support national athletes who are partaking in the prestigious sporting event and uplift and inspire local communities.

Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz - Alibaba Group said the company's partnership with Pakistan Olympic Association is a step to show the support to ournational athletes.

Lt-Gen Syed Arif Hasan (retd), President, Pakistan Olympic Association in his message said that the collaboration a milestone and long awaited recognition of national heroes. He congratulated the Daraz (Alibaba) Team for taking the initiative to support elite athletes.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic Association said, "We appreciate the start of a new beginning. Alibaba is a Top Partner of the International Olympic Committee and Daraz is looking after the interest of Alibaba in Pakistan. We are happy to join hands with an IOC Top Partner and initiate sponsorship for the Pakistani athletes. This partnership will encourage the national athletes particularly and Olympic Movement inspire others to come forward too."-PR

