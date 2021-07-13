ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Opinion

‘Afghanistan situation out of Pakistan’s control’

Naqi Zafar 13 Jul 2021

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has clearly described the Afghan situation “extremely bad and out of Pakistan’s control”. He sees an impeding risk of an attack by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who could enter Pakistan disguised as refugees. According to him, Pakistan is very concerned about the changing situation following the withdrawal of all foreign combat troops and would be adversely affected by the growing violence in this landlocked country.

In other words, the NSA has said whatever he wanted to say in relation to the region in general and Afghanistan in particular as an Adviser who advises the prime minister on all matters relating to internal and external threats to the country. He also offers the prime minister a range of options on national security issues. Even if his account is not entirely accurate, it’s an alarm bell.

Naqi Zafar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Naqi Zafar

