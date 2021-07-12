ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,597
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
975,092
1,80824hr
3.85% positivity
Sindh
347,478
Punjab
348,309
Balochistan
27,994
Islamabad
83,764
KPK
139,463
Soy up 2-6 cents, corn up 1-6 cents, wheat down 1-3

  • CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 1 cent lower at $6.14 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last fell 3-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents to $8.22 per bushel.
Reuters Updated 12 Jul 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel

Most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract eased overnight, starting its seventh day lower as wheat harvest progresses across the eastern US Midwest and some rains aided crops across the Northern US Plains, though the market remains supported by extended forecasts that return to hot and dry weather in the coming weeks.

CBOT's most active soft red winter wheat contract found technical support near the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session.

An unprecedented heat wave and ongoing drought in the US Pacific Northwest is damaging white wheat coveted by Asian buyers, according to a Reuters report.

Russian wheat export prices fell last week due to a sharp drop in wheat prices in Chicago and Paris as well as the arrival of the new crop in Russia, analysts said.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 1 cent lower at $6.14 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last fell 3-1/2 cents to $5.90-1/2, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents to $8.22 per bushel.

CBOT soybeans neutral in $13.03-1/4 to $13.31-1/2 range

CORN - Up 1 to 6 cents per bushel

Most active corn futures contract gained ahead of the US Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report, after falling 12% last week on cooler wetter weather, analysts said.

Corn crop conditions are expected to have improved when the USDA reports conditions Monday afternoon, as recent rains have benefited the crop during its pollination phase.

South Korea's largest animal feedmaker, Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI), is believed to have purchased around 68,000 tonnes of feed corn in an international tender that closed on Monday, European traders said.

French soft wheat harvest sees slow start in wet weather

CBOT December corn last traded up 2-1/2 cents at $5.19-1/2 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 6 cents per bushel

Soybeans firmed as long-term forecasts are expected to turn hot and dry, during key development stages for the crop, while traders anticipate a smaller US soybean carryout reflected in the USDA's supply and demand report, after the agency reduced soybean acres in its June 30 acreage report.

Soybean crop conditions are expected to improve after beneficial rains fell across much of the US Midwest during the last week.

CBOT November soybeans last traded 2-3/4 cents higher at $13.32 per bushel.

