ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
UBG welcomes appointment of Moulvi as SAPM

Recorder Report 12 Jul 2021

KARACHI: United Business Group patron-in-chief S M Muneer congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan for choosing the right person as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs. Mahmood Moulvi is the right individual for this position due to his vast experience and knowledge of the maritime sector from the ground up.

The combination of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and SAPM on Maritime Affairs Mehmood Moulvi will be beneficial for improvements in the maritime sector.

S M Muneer said Mehmood Moulvi is well suited to deal with issues and improvements which are part of the UBG concept - vision for the maritime sector of Pakistan. UBG will be announcing its concept - vision in different parts over the next few weeks.

He said we are confident that with the joint efforts of MOMA - Mahmood Moulvi, UBG, and the guidance and support of Prime Minister Imran Khan there will be major benefits for the country in the maritime sector.

Tariq Haleem Chairman UBG Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Communications & Gwadar Development expressed that high demurrage charges in our ports, as well as other charges such as labour-cargo handling costs (example stuffing / destuffing of a container costs about Rs 12,000 at KPT whereas same operation costs half i.e. Rs 6,000 outside the port), have made the ports of Pakistan - i.e. KPT & PQA - the most expensive in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

