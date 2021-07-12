UBG welcomes appointment of Moulvi as SAPM

KARACHI: United Business Group patron-in-chief S M Muneer congratulated the Prime Minister of Pakistan for choosing the right person as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs. Mahmood Moulvi is the right individual for this position due to his vast experience and knowledge of the maritime sector from the ground up.

The combination of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and SAPM on Maritime Affairs Mehmood Moulvi will be beneficial for improvements in the maritime sector.

S M Muneer said Mehmood Moulvi is well suited to deal with issues and improvements which are part of the UBG concept - vision for the maritime sector of Pakistan. UBG will be announcing its concept - vision in different parts over the next few weeks.

He said we are confident that with the joint efforts of MOMA - Mahmood Moulvi, UBG, and the guidance and support of Prime Minister Imran Khan there will be major benefits for the country in the maritime sector.

Tariq Haleem Chairman UBG Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Communications & Gwadar Development expressed that high demurrage charges in our ports, as well as other charges such as labour-cargo handling costs (example stuffing / destuffing of a container costs about Rs 12,000 at KPT whereas same operation costs half i.e. Rs 6,000 outside the port), have made the ports of Pakistan - i.e. KPT & PQA - the most expensive in the region.

