Jul 11, 2021
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

  • At least 186,368,360 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP Updated 11 Jul 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,028,446 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 186,368,360 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher. The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Saturday, 8,073 new deaths and 436,321 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,205, followed by India with 895 and Indonesia 826.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,135 deaths from 33,847,784 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 532,893 deaths from 19,069,003 cases, India with 408,040 deaths from 30,837,222 cases, Mexico with 234,907 deaths from 2,586,721 cases, and Peru with 194,249 deaths from 2,078,815 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Peru with 589 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina 295, Czech Republic 283, and Republic of North Macedonia 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,309,289 deaths from 38,698,994 cases, Europe 1,178,970 deaths from 55,394,178 infections, and the United States and Canada 633,562 deaths from 35,268,020 cases.

Asia has reported 601,193 deaths from 41,394,488 cases, the Middle East 153,087 deaths from 9,631,737 cases, Africa 151,180 deaths from 5,920,173 cases, and Oceania 1,165 deaths from 60,778 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

