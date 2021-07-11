KP's Billion Tree Tsunami campaign yielding incredible results: PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is yielding incredible results.

In a tweet on Sunday, the premier said: "Matta in Swat - Barren hills turning green." He added, "Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa."

"InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations," Imran remarked.

The prime minister also shared a video of Matta, Swat in which trees could be seen on barren hills.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to prepare themselves for the "biggest tree planting campaign in Pakistan's history" ahead of the monsoon season this year.

Clean, green Pakistan is PM Imran’s vision: Murad Saeed

The premier shared an infographic on Twitter that showed the number of trees per person in different countries. According to the chart, there are 10,163 trees per person in Canada, 699 per person in the United States, 130 per person in China, 28 per person in India, and five trees per person in Pakistan.

The PM also launched the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021, vowing that his government would make a "green Pakistan" by planting 10 billion trees.