ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP's Billion Tree Tsunami campaign yielding incredible results: PM

  • Says we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations
Fahad Zulfikar 11 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa is yielding incredible results.

In a tweet on Sunday, the premier said: "Matta in Swat - Barren hills turning green." He added, "Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa."

"InshaAllah we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations," Imran remarked.

The prime minister also shared a video of Matta, Swat in which trees could be seen on barren hills.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked all Pakistanis, especially the youth, to prepare themselves for the "biggest tree planting campaign in Pakistan's history" ahead of the monsoon season this year.

Clean, green Pakistan is PM Imran’s vision: Murad Saeed

The premier shared an infographic on Twitter that showed the number of trees per person in different countries. According to the chart, there are 10,163 trees per person in Canada, 699 per person in the United States, 130 per person in China, 28 per person in India, and five trees per person in Pakistan.

The PM also launched the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021, vowing that his government would make a "green Pakistan" by planting 10 billion trees.

tweet PM Imran Khyber Pukhtunkhwa green Pakistan Billion Tree Tsunami campaign incredible results

KP's Billion Tree Tsunami campaign yielding incredible results: PM

Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%, 1,980 cases reported in a single day

Only those vaccinated against Covid can cross Pakistan borders: Rashid

Envoy urges world to strengthen Afghan security

Export of POL products: EIF filing not required

Pakistan, Uzbekistan all set to sign TTA

Petroleum levy at lowest level in 6 years: Gill

Post-Covid: Delta puts brakes on return to normality

G20 endorses historic global tax reform

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters