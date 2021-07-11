ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Envoy urges world to strengthen Afghan security

AFP 11 Jul 2021

KABUL: Pakistan's envoy to Kabul called on the international community Saturday to help strengthen Afghanistan's security forces, warning that deploying militiamen to fight the Taliban could worsen the situation in the violence-wracked country. The Taliban have launched a blistering offensive across Afghanistan since early May, capturing a vast swath of the country as US forces leave the country after 20 years.

With the insurgents claiming to control 85 percent of the country, several warlords have started mobilising fighters to defend their territory and back government forces against the Taliban. But Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, warned that this could make things worse.

"If things translate into some kind of warfare between militias and Taliban, it will be dangerous," Khan said in an interview with AFP. "Therefore, it is important that Afghan government's capacity to defend these attacks and these security challenges is strengthened."

On Friday, veteran warlord Ismail Khan -- whose forces helped topple the Taliban in 2001 - vowed to back government forces fighting against the insurgents. Pakistan's envoy Khan said more international cooperation was needed in support of President Ashraf Ghani's government, which he said was a "legitimate government at the moment in Afghanistan".

"Therefore all the countries, the international community, have to extend all possible support to Afghanistan in dealing with the security challenges," Khan said.

He also expressed concern that a worsening situation in Afghanistan could trigger a fresh wave of refugees crossing into Pakistan.

"If the situation continues to worsen and deteriorate in Afghanistan... there can be an influx of refugees because of very close cross-border cultural contexts and religious context existing between our two societies," he said.

"Our first effort or first focus is to avoid things going into that direction," he said, insisting that a political solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

"If there is an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, it will be in the interest of not only Afghanistan but all of Afghanistan's neighbours."

Afghan officials have regularly blamed Pakistan for backing the Taliban for decades. The hardline Islamist movement originated among young Afghans who studied in Sunni Islamic schools in Pakistan after fleeing Afghanistan during the 1979-89 Soviet occupation.

Pakistan was one of only four countries to recognise the legitimacy of the first Taliban government between 1996 to 2001 - the others being Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan and the UAE.

Ashraf Ghani Taliban US forces Ismail Khan Mansoor Ahmad Khan Afghanistan's security forces

Envoy urges world to strengthen Afghan security

Export of POL products: EIF filing not required

Pakistan, Uzbekistan all set to sign TTA

G20 endorses historic global tax reform

Post-Covid: Delta puts brakes on return to normality

Petroleum levy at lowest level in 6 years: Gill

LPG taxes, duties: Stakeholders to meet today

Higher fee structure: FBR allowed to hire lawyers

Platform for devolved system: NEC and CCI need to be strengthened: Umar

Senate session summoned

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters