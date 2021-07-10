Gold prices up by Rs200 to Rs109,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs109,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs93,707 against its sale at Rs93,535 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs85,898 from Rs85,741.
The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1,808 against its sale at $1,800.
