ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,555
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
971,304
1,82824hr
3.8% positivity
Sindh
345,269
Punjab
347,793
Balochistan
27,863
Islamabad
83,513
KPK
139,162
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gold prices up by Rs200 to Rs109,300 per tola

APP 10 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs200 and was sold at Rs109,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs109,100, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs172 and was sold at Rs93,707 against its sale at Rs93,535 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs85,898 from Rs85,741.

Gold prices decrease by Rs600 to Rs109,100 per tola

The price of gold in international market increased by $8 and was traded at $1,808 against its sale at $1,800.

Gold Prices gold market Karachi Sarafa Association Sarafa (gold) markets

Gold prices up by Rs200 to Rs109,300 per tola

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio recorded at 3.79%, highest since June 4

Punjab govt announces new Covid-19 SOPs for Lahore

Pakistan envoy warns of danger in militias fighting Afghan Taliban

China evacuates citizens from Afghanistan as US withdraws troops

Experts call for pragmatic yet ambitious industrial policy for Pakistan's economic growth

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated individuals from Aug 1

Imported sugar to get costlier on surge in global prices

Govt-KE AA talks hit impasse over ‘equity and fairness’ clause

Azhar takes up service delivery issues with chairmen of Discos’ boards

Minister, NSA bring Afghan conundrum under the spotlight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters