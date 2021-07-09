Gold prices decrease by Rs600 to Rs109,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs600 to reach Rs109,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs109,700 the previous day, according to the Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs515 and was sold at Rs93,535 against its sale at Rs94,050 while the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went down to Rs85,741 from Rs86,213.
Gold prices up by Rs 300 to Rs 109,700 per tola
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 and was traded at $1,800 against its sale at $1,815.
