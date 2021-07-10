Pakistan initiates three anti-dumping probes: WTO

ISLAMABAD: The World Trade Organization (WTO) said Friday that Pakistan has initiated three anti-dumping investigations during the period of January 1, 2020 to end-June 2020.

According to the WTO annual report 2021 released on Friday, the WTO members initiated 188 new anti-dumping investigations from January to June 2020, nearly double the 99 registered in the same period in 2019.

India and the United States were again the leading initiators, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the new investigations. Investigations involving steel products continued to be a main focus of discussion in the WTO’s committee. In the first six months of 2020, the United States initiated 58 new anti-dumping investigations and India 57, up from 20 and 18 each, respectively, in the same period of the previous year.